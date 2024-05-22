Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Up as Investors Gain Confidence

24 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 116.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.3 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock on the last day opened at 115.25 and closed at 114.5. The highest price reached during the day was 116.8, while the lowest was 113.65. The market capitalization of the bank stood at 105,446.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 126.53 and the 52-week low was 58.26. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,687,110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:07:47 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: CANARA BANK ORD share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current day's high of CANARA BANK ORD stock is 117.05 and the low is 114.9.

22 May 2024, 12:47:13 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 3.44% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 12 AM is 3.44% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 116.1, up by -0.13%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:37:08 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 116.68 and 115.88 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 115.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 116.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.52Support 1115.87
Resistance 2116.83Support 2115.53
Resistance 3117.17Support 3115.22
22 May 2024, 12:27:40 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:20:03 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days114.85
10 Days112.98
20 Days117.70
50 Days116.98
100 Days108.85
300 Days91.57
22 May 2024, 12:12:22 PM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹116.3, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹116.25

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at 116.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 114.33 and 117.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 114.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:52:32 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 15.71% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, Canara Bank's trading volume has increased by 15.71% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 116.45, showing a 0.17% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:35:07 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 116.93 and 114.98 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 114.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 116.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.68Support 1115.88
Resistance 2117.12Support 2115.52
Resistance 3117.48Support 3115.08
22 May 2024, 11:29:32 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹116.15, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹116.25

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at 116.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 114.33 and 117.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 114.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:15:39 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's stock price rose by 0.17% to reach 116.45, outperforming its peers. While Indusind Bank, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank are experiencing a decline, Union Bank Of India, a peer of Canara Bank, is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.12% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1401.2-4.35-0.311694.351232.15109058.19
Union Bank Of India147.654.953.47163.1568.0112710.25
CANARA BANK ORD116.450.20.17126.5358.2921125.55
IDBI Bank87.39-0.8-0.9198.753.0793965.24
Yes Bank22.93-0.31-1.3332.8114.165964.75
22 May 2024, 11:05:06 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 335.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3345
    Hold1122
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2200
22 May 2024, 10:53:48 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 17.80% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank's trading volume by 10 AM is 17.80% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 116.5, up by 0.22%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:35:13 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank touched a high of 116.85 & a low of 114.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1116.93Support 1114.98
Resistance 2117.87Support 2113.97
Resistance 3118.88Support 3113.03
22 May 2024, 10:17:41 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:52:51 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Canara Bank's stock price declined by 0.9% to reach 115.2, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Indusind Bank, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank are all declining, whereas Union Bank of India is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and -0.11% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indusind Bank1399.5-6.05-0.431694.351232.15108925.88
Union Bank Of India146.43.72.59163.1568.0111756.05
CANARA BANK ORD115.2-1.05-0.9126.5358.2920898.78
IDBI Bank87.19-1.0-1.1398.753.0793750.19
Yes Bank22.86-0.38-1.6432.8114.165763.38
22 May 2024, 09:34:33 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹116.6, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹116.25

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at 116.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 114.33 and 117.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 114.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:19:57 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 116.35. Over the past year, Canara Bank's shares have surged by 93.06% to 116.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.55%
3 Months0.87%
6 Months46.27%
YTD32.8%
1 Year93.06%
22 May 2024, 08:52:09 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.42Support 1114.27
Resistance 2118.68Support 2112.38
Resistance 3120.57Support 3111.12
22 May 2024, 08:32:17 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 335.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3345
    Hold1122
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2200
22 May 2024, 08:17:45 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 38 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48069 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

22 May 2024, 08:05:33 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹114.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 116.8 & 113.65 yesterday to end at 114.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

