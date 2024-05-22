Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Up as Investors Gain Confidence

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹115.25 and closed at ₹114.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹116.8, while the lowest was ₹113.65. The market capitalization of the bank stood at ₹105,446.32 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹126.53 and the 52-week low was ₹58.26. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,687,110 shares.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current day's high of CANARA BANK ORD stock is ₹117.05 and the low is ₹114.9.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 12 AM is 3.44% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹116.1, up by -0.13%. Both volume traded and price are important indicators for studying trends. A positive price movement with increased volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 116.68 and 115.88 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 115.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 116.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|116.52
|Support 1
|115.87
|Resistance 2
|116.83
|Support 2
|115.53
|Resistance 3
|117.17
|Support 3
|115.22
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|114.85
|10 Days
|112.98
|20 Days
|117.70
|50 Days
|116.98
|100 Days
|108.85
|300 Days
|91.57
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at ₹116.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹114.33 and ₹117.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹114.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: As of 11 AM, Canara Bank's trading volume has increased by 15.71% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹116.45, showing a 0.17% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 116.93 and 114.98 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 114.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 116.93.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Canara Bank's stock price rose by 0.17% to reach ₹116.45, outperforming its peers. While Indusind Bank, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank are experiencing a decline, Union Bank Of India, a peer of Canara Bank, is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.12% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indusind Bank
|1401.2
|-4.35
|-0.31
|1694.35
|1232.15
|109058.19
|Union Bank Of India
|147.65
|4.95
|3.47
|163.15
|68.0
|112710.25
|CANARA BANK ORD
|116.45
|0.2
|0.17
|126.53
|58.29
|21125.55
|IDBI Bank
|87.39
|-0.8
|-0.91
|98.7
|53.07
|93965.24
|Yes Bank
|22.93
|-0.31
|-1.33
|32.81
|14.1
|65964.75
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 335.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank's trading volume by 10 AM is 17.80% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹116.5, up by 0.22%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank touched a high of 116.85 & a low of 114.9 in the previous trading hour.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Canara Bank's stock price declined by 0.9% to reach ₹115.2, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Indusind Bank, IDBI Bank, and Yes Bank are all declining, whereas Union Bank of India is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and -0.11% each, respectively.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at ₹116.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹114.33 and ₹117.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹114.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹116.35. Over the past year, Canara Bank's shares have surged by 93.06% to ₹116.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.55%
|3 Months
|0.87%
|6 Months
|46.27%
|YTD
|32.8%
|1 Year
|93.06%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹116.8 & ₹113.65 yesterday to end at ₹114.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
