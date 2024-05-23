Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹117.05 and closed at ₹116.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹117.05 and the low was ₹114.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹105219.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹126.53 and the 52-week low was ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 2555901 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 1.47% today, reaching ₹117.70. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have gained 92.02%, also reaching ₹117.70. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22,597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.52%
|3 Months
|0.03%
|6 Months
|46.97%
|YTD
|32.57%
|1 Year
|92.02%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.17
|Support 1
|115.02
|Resistance 2
|118.18
|Support 2
|113.88
|Resistance 3
|119.32
|Support 3
|112.87
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 336.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.05 & ₹114.9 yesterday to end at ₹116.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend