Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 112.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.45 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 112.65 and closed at 112.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 113.9 and the low was 112.2. The market capitalization stands at 101,999.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 129.35 and 63.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 211,371 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹112.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 113.9 & 112.2 yesterday to end at 112.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

