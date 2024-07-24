Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹112.65 and closed at ₹112.85 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹113.9 and the low was ₹112.2. The market capitalization stands at ₹101,999.47 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹129.35 and ₹63.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 211,371 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹112.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.9 & ₹112.2 yesterday to end at ₹112.45. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.