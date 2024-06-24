Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹118.45 and closed at ₹119.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹121.5, while the lowest was ₹116.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹108,666.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.35 and the 52-week low is ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 976,286 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: CANARA BANK share price live: Today's Price range
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The CANARA BANK stock reached a low of ₹116.2 and a high of ₹121.5 on the current day.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 160.16% higher than yesterday
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 12 AM has increased by 160.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹119.5, showing a 0.38% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 121.4 and 117.4 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 117.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 121.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|120.05
|Support 1
|118.95
|Resistance 2
|120.6
|Support 2
|118.4
|Resistance 3
|121.15
|Support 3
|117.85
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|120.82
|10 Days
|121.02
|20 Days
|119.05
|50 Days
|118.36
|100 Days
|115.36
|300 Days
|97.36
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹119.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹119.05
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at ₹119.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹118.2 and ₹121.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹118.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 121.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 150.02% higher than yesterday
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded by 11 AM is 150.02% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹119.2, up by 0.13%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank reached a high of 121.5 and a low of 117.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 118.38 and 119.02, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.4
|Support 1
|117.4
|Resistance 2
|123.45
|Support 2
|115.45
|Resistance 3
|125.4
|Support 3
|113.4
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹119.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹121.5 & ₹116.2 yesterday to end at ₹119.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend