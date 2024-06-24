LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

3 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST Trade

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 119.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.8 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.