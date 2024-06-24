Hello User
Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 01:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 24 Jun 2024, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 119.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.8 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 118.45 and closed at 119.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 121.5, while the lowest was 116.2. The market capitalization stood at 108,666.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.35 and the 52-week low is 58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 976,286 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 01:00 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: CANARA BANK share price live: Today's Price range

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The CANARA BANK stock reached a low of 116.2 and a high of 121.5 on the current day.

24 Jun 2024, 12:46 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 160.16% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Canara Bank until 12 AM has increased by 160.16% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 119.5, showing a 0.38% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 121.4 and 117.4 in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 117.4 and selling near the hourly resistance at 121.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1120.05Support 1118.95
Resistance 2120.6Support 2118.4
Resistance 3121.15Support 3117.85
24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days120.82
10 Days121.02
20 Days119.05
50 Days118.36
100 Days115.36
300 Days97.36
24 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Canara Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

24 Jun 2024, 12:11 PM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank trading at ₹119.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹119.05

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank share price is at 119.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 118.2 and 121.2 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 118.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 121.2 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Jun 2024, 11:46 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 150.02% higher than yesterday

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Canara Bank traded by 11 AM is 150.02% higher than yesterday, with the price at 119.2, up by 0.13%. Volume traded is a key indicator in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

24 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank reached a high of 121.5 and a low of 117.5 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 118.38 and 119.02, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.4Support 1117.4
Resistance 2123.45Support 2115.45
Resistance 3125.4Support 3113.4
24 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹119.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 121.5 & 116.2 yesterday to end at 119.05. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

