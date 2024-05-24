Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹116.8 and closed at ₹116 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹118.65, while the lowest was ₹116.6. The market capitalization of Canara Bank stands at ₹106,716.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹126.53 and the 52-week low is ₹58.29. The BSE volume for Canara Bank was 2,482,973 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 330.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.65 & ₹116.6 yesterday to end at ₹116. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend