Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 24 May 2024, by 1.42 %. The stock closed at 116 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.65 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 116.8 and closed at 116 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 118.65, while the lowest was 116.6. The market capitalization of Canara Bank stands at 106,716.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 126.53 and the 52-week low is 58.29. The BSE volume for Canara Bank was 2,482,973 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 330.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3345
    Hold1122
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2200
24 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49001 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

24 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹116 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 118.65 & 116.6 yesterday to end at 116. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

