Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹112.65 and closed at ₹112.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹113.9 and the low was ₹111.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹102044.83 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹129.35 and ₹63.88 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1196157 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|113.8
|Support 1
|111.5
|Resistance 2
|115.0
|Support 2
|110.4
|Resistance 3
|116.1
|Support 3
|109.2
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹127.00000189, 12.89% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1196 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.9 & ₹111.6 yesterday to end at ₹112.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.