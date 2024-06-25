Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹118.45 and closed at ₹119.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹121.5, while the low was ₹116.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹107,260.45 crore. The 52-week high was ₹129.35, and the 52-week low was ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 1,413,106 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.56% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 1413 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹121.5 & ₹116.2 yesterday to end at ₹119.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.