Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Gains in Today's Trading

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock showed a positive trend on the last day, with an open price of ₹111.7 and a close price of ₹112.5. The high for the day was ₹113.9, while the low was ₹109.3. The market capitalization stands at ₹101,500.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹129.35 and ₹63.88, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,785,506 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.58% and is currently trading at ₹112.55. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have seen a significant gain of 65.86% to reach ₹112.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.35%
|3 Months
|-15.76%
|6 Months
|20.23%
|YTD
|27.87%
|1 Year
|65.86%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|114.23
|Support 1
|109.63
|Resistance 2
|116.37
|Support 2
|107.17
|Resistance 3
|118.83
|Support 3
|105.03
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹127.00000189, 13.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|4
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 80 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31199 k
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 158.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 76 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹112.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹113.9 & ₹109.3 yesterday to end at ₹111.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.