LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Gains in Today's Trading

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 111.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.45 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock showed a positive trend on the last day, with an open price of 111.7 and a close price of 112.5. The high for the day was 113.9, while the low was 109.3. The market capitalization stands at 101,500.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 129.35 and 63.88, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,785,506 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:34:52 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹112.45, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹111.9

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at 112.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 109.63 and 114.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 109.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 114.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:21:02 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.58% and is currently trading at 112.55. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have seen a significant gain of 65.86% to reach 112.55. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.35%
3 Months-15.76%
6 Months20.23%
YTD27.87%
1 Year65.86%
26 Jul 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1114.23Support 1109.63
Resistance 2116.37Support 2107.17
Resistance 3118.83Support 3105.03
26 Jul 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 127.00000189, 13.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 82.00000122
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy7776
    Buy2224
    Hold1112
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell2220
26 Jul 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 80 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 31199 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 158.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 76 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

26 Jul 2024, 08:02:02 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹112.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 113.9 & 109.3 yesterday to end at 111.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

