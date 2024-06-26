Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹118.55 and closed at ₹118.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹119.75 while the low was ₹116.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹107033.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹129.35 and ₹58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1328183 shares.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.42
|Support 1
|116.52
|Resistance 2
|121.03
|Support 2
|115.23
|Resistance 3
|122.32
|Support 3
|113.62
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹128.00000191, 8.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.36% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 1328 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.75 & ₹116.85 yesterday to end at ₹118.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.