Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹118.95 and closed at ₹118 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹119.4, while the low was ₹117.3. The market capitalization stands at 107623.28 crores. The 52-week high and low are ₹129.35 and ₹58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 639706 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has decreased by -0.34% and is currently trading at ₹118.25. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have gained 100.46% to reach ₹118.25, while the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.04%
|3 Months
|-2.42%
|6 Months
|37.21%
|YTD
|35.65%
|1 Year
|100.46%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.6
|Support 1
|117.5
|Resistance 2
|120.55
|Support 2
|116.35
|Resistance 3
|121.7
|Support 3
|115.4
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹128.00000191, 7.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹82.00000122
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|7
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 67.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 639 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.4 & ₹117.3 yesterday to end at ₹118. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.