Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹118.5 and closed at ₹117.65 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹118.8, while the lowest was ₹116.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹106262.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹126.53 and the low was ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 989,498 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.35
|Support 1
|116.4
|Resistance 2
|119.55
|Support 2
|115.65
|Resistance 3
|120.3
|Support 3
|114.45
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 331.92% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.8 & ₹116.85 yesterday to end at ₹117.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend