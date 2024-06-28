Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went down today, 28 Jun 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 118.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 118.5 and closed at 118.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 119.5, while the low was 116.9. The market capitalization of the company is 107033.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 129.35, and the 52-week low is 58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 2320506 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 67809 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

28 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹118.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 119.5 & 116.9 yesterday to end at 118.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.