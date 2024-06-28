Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹118.5 and closed at ₹118.65 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹119.5, while the low was ₹116.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹107033.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹129.35, and the 52-week low is ₹58.29. The BSE volume for the day was 2320506 shares traded.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.5 & ₹116.9 yesterday to end at ₹118.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.