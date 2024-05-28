Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock price opened at ₹118.15 and closed at ₹117.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹118.25, while the low was ₹115.8. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹106,308.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹126.53 and ₹58.29, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,277,074 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.86% and is currently trading at ₹117.95. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 90.74% to ₹117.95, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.18%
|3 Months
|-1.47%
|6 Months
|50.08%
|YTD
|33.71%
|1 Year
|90.74%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.37
|Support 1
|115.92
|Resistance 2
|119.53
|Support 2
|114.63
|Resistance 3
|120.82
|Support 3
|113.47
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 331.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48607 k
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1277 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹117.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.25 & ₹115.8 yesterday to end at ₹117.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend