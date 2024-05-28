Active Stocks
Tue May 28 2024 09:07:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.95 0.83%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.20 0.97%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 960.00 0.21%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 432.00 0.12%
  1. HCL Technologies share price
  2. 1,355.05 0.05%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 28 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 117.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.2 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock price opened at 118.15 and closed at 117.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 118.25, while the low was 115.8. The market capitalization of the bank was 106,308.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 126.53 and 58.29, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,277,074 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:16:30 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 0.86% and is currently trading at 117.95. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 90.74% to 117.95, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.18%
3 Months-1.47%
6 Months50.08%
YTD33.71%
1 Year90.74%
28 May 2024, 08:47:48 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1118.37Support 1115.92
Resistance 2119.53Support 2114.63
Resistance 3120.82Support 3113.47
28 May 2024, 08:36:38 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 331.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3345
    Hold1122
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2200
28 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 35 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48607 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 1277 k.

28 May 2024, 08:00:08 AM IST

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹117.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 118.25 & 115.8 yesterday to end at 117.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue