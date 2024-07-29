Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank ended the trading day with an open price of ₹112.75 and a close price of ₹111.90. The stock reached a high of ₹114.35 and a low of ₹110.85 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹103,224.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹129.35 and ₹63.88, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,617,603 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹114.35 & ₹110.85 yesterday to end at ₹113.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.