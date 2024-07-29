Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 111.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.8 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank ended the trading day with an open price of 112.75 and a close price of 111.90. The stock reached a high of 114.35 and a low of 110.85 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 103,224.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 129.35 and 63.88, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,617,603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 57 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 32571 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 54 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

29 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹111.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 114.35 & 110.85 yesterday to end at 113.8. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.