Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 115.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.55 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at 116.7 and closed at 115.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 118.35, while the low was 115.5. The market capitalization of the bank was 105,718.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 126.53 and 58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,864,896 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1118.1Support 1115.25
Resistance 2119.65Support 2113.95
Resistance 3120.95Support 3112.4
30 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 334.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3345
    Hold1122
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2200
30 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 48990 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1864 k.

30 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹115.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 118.35 & 115.5 yesterday to end at 115.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.