Canara Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened at ₹116.7 and closed at ₹115.95 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹118.35, while the low was ₹115.5. The market capitalization of the bank was ₹105,718.44 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹126.53 and ₹58.29 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,864,896 shares.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|118.1
|Support 1
|115.25
|Resistance 2
|119.65
|Support 2
|113.95
|Resistance 3
|120.95
|Support 3
|112.4
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 334.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 39 mn & BSE volume was 1864 k.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹118.35 & ₹115.5 yesterday to end at ₹115.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend