Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 115.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.9 per share. Investors should monitor Canara Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened and closed at 116.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 117.6 and the low was 114.8. The market capitalization stood at 104357.84 cr. The 52-week high and low were 126.53 and 58.29 respectively. The BSE volume was 2167731 shares traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank trading at ₹115.9, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹115.05

Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at 115.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 114.23 and 117.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 114.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 1.17% and is currently trading at 116.40. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 85.74% to reach 116.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.25%
3 Months0.0%
6 Months42.72%
YTD31.49%
1 Year85.74%
31 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1117.03Support 1114.23
Resistance 2118.72Support 2113.12
Resistance 3119.83Support 3111.43
31 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 506.0, 339.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 360.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 670.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6665
    Buy3345
    Hold1122
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell2200
31 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49794 k

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: Canara Bank closed at ₹116.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 117.6 & 114.8 yesterday to end at 116.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.