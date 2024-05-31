Canara Bank share price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank Stock Up in Positive Trading Today

Canara Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Canara Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹116.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹117.6 and the low was ₹114.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹104357.84 cr. The 52-week high and low were ₹126.53 and ₹58.29 respectively. The BSE volume was 2167731 shares traded for the day.
Canara Bank Share Price Live Updates: Canara Bank share price is at ₹115.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹114.23 and ₹117.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹114.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 117.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Canara Bank has increased by 1.17% and is currently trading at ₹116.40. Over the past year, Canara Bank shares have surged by 85.74% to reach ₹116.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.25%
|3 Months
|0.0%
|6 Months
|42.72%
|YTD
|31.49%
|1 Year
|85.74%
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Canara Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|117.03
|Support 1
|114.23
|Resistance 2
|118.72
|Support 2
|113.12
|Resistance 3
|119.83
|Support 3
|111.43
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹506.0, 339.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹360.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹670.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Buy
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|0
|0
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Canara Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹117.6 & ₹114.8 yesterday to end at ₹116.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.