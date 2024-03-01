Hello User
CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Slides in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went down today, 01 Mar 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 383.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 382.1 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : Capital Small Finance Bank's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 383.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 400.2 and a low of 381.0. The market capitalization stood at 1726.0293664 crore. The 52-week high was at 468.95, and the 52-week low was at 381.0. The BSE volume for the day was 0 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:12 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹382.1, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹383.2

The current data of CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock shows that the price is 382.1 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹383.2 on last trading day

On the last day, there were no shares traded for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK on BSE. The closing price for the stock was 383.2.

