CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Slides in Today's Trading

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : Capital Small Finance Bank's stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹383.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹400.2 and a low of ₹381.0. The market capitalization stood at ₹1726.0293664 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹468.95, and the 52-week low was at ₹381.0. The BSE volume for the day was 0 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock shows that the price is ₹382.1 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, there were no shares traded for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK on BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹383.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!