Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 12:49:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.15 3.43%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,430.35 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 773.05 0.49%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 988.40 1.15%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.65 0.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2024, 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 373.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 373.15 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price TodayPremium
CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had an open price of 0.0 and closed at 373.15. The high for the day was 378.0, while the low was 371.8. The market capitalization was 1680.76 crore. The 52-week high was 468.95 and the low was 375.2. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:07:27 AM IST

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹373.15 on last trading day

On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had a trading volume of 0 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 373.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie