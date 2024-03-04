CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 373.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 373.15 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had an open price of ₹0.0 and closed at ₹373.15. The high for the day was ₹378.0, while the low was ₹371.8. The market capitalization was ₹1680.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹468.95 and the low was ₹375.2. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:07:27 AM IST
