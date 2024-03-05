CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 359.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.8 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, Capital Small Finance Bank opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹359.8. The high for the day was ₹375.45 and the low was ₹358.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹1620.63 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹468.95 and the low was ₹358.3. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 08:09:07 AM IST
