CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 05 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 359.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.8 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, Capital Small Finance Bank opened at 0.0 and closed at 359.8. The high for the day was 375.45 and the low was 358.3. The market capitalization stood at 1620.63 crore. The 52-week high was at 468.95 and the low was 358.3. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹359.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK on BSE, there were 0 shares traded with a closing price of 359.8.

