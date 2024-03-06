Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : Capital Small Finance Bank Stocks Dip in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.79 %. The stock closed at 363.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.0 per share.

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had an open price of 0.0, closing at 363.5. The stock reached a high of 366.6 and a low of 350.45. With a market capitalization of 1637.2956020000001 crore, the 52-week high was at 468.95 and the low was at 350.45. There was no trading volume reported on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:40:52 AM IST

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price update :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹357.0, down -1.79% from yesterday's ₹363.5

The current data for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock shows that the price is trading at 357.0, which reflects a percent change of -1.79 and a net change of -6.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.65%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Mar 2024, 09:11:58 AM IST

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹359.6, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹363.5

The current data for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock shows that the price is 359.6 with a percent change of -1.07% and a net change of -3.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:06:19 AM IST

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹363.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had a volume of 0 shares and closed at a price of 363.5.

Chat with MintGenie