CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : Capital Small Finance Bank Stock Plummets in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -5.34 %. The stock closed at 468.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.0 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had an open price of 435.0 and a close price of 468.0. The high for the day was 462.95 and the low was 421.1. The market capitalization was 0.0 crores and the 52-week high and low were both 0.0. The BSE volume for the day was 125,486 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price NSE Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹443.0, down -5.34% from yesterday's ₹468.0

The current data for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock shows that the price is 443.0, with a percent change of -5.34. This indicates a decrease in price. The net change is -25.0, suggesting a decrease of 25.0. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 11:23 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK ORD stock is 421.1, while the high price is 462.95.

14 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹468.0 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Capital Small Finance Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 125,486 shares. The closing price of the shares was 468.0.

