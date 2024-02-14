CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : Capital Small Finance Bank Stock Plummets in Trading

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had an open price of ₹435.0 and a close price of ₹468.0. The high for the day was ₹462.95 and the low was ₹421.1. The market capitalization was 0.0 crores and the 52-week high and low were both 0.0. The BSE volume for the day was 125,486 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock shows that the price is ₹443.0, with a percent change of -5.34. This indicates a decrease in price. The net change is -25.0, suggesting a decrease of ₹25.0. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
The current day's low price for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK ORD stock is ₹421.1, while the high price is ₹462.95.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Capital Small Finance Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 125,486 shares. The closing price of the shares was ₹468.0.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!