CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK shares soar in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 434.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 440.05 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK was 0.0, while the close price was 434.3. The stock reached a high of 462.95 and a low of 421.1. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were both recorded on the same day. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹440.05, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹434.3

The current data for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK shows that the stock price is 440.05, which represents a 1.32% increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.75.

15 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹434.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, no shares of CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK were traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 434.3.

