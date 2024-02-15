CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK shares soar in trading today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK was ₹0.0, while the close price was ₹434.3. The stock reached a high of ₹462.95 and a low of ₹421.1. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were both recorded on the same day. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.
The current data for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK shows that the stock price is ₹440.05, which represents a 1.32% increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.75.
On the last day of trading, no shares of CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK were traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹434.3.
