CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK shares soar in trading today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK was ₹0.0, while the close price was ₹434.3. The stock reached a high of ₹462.95 and a low of ₹421.1. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were both recorded on the same day. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.