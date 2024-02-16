Hello User
CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 457.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 457.25 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK was 0.0, with a closing price of 457.25. The stock reached a high of 468.95 and a low of 436.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are recorded at 468.95 and 421.1, respectively. However, there was no trading volume reported on the BSE for this stock on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹457.25 on last trading day

On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had a volume of 0 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 457.25.

