CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 16 Feb 2024

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK was ₹0.0, with a closing price of ₹457.25. The stock reached a high of ₹468.95 and a low of ₹436.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are recorded at ₹468.95 and ₹421.1, respectively. However, there was no trading volume reported on the BSE for this stock on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.