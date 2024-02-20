Hello User
CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 429.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 429.3 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, Capital Small Finance Bank had an open price of 0.0 and a close price of 429.3. The stock reached a high of 451.9 and a low of 426.35. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore with a 52-week high of 468.95 and a low of 421.1. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹429.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK on the BSE, there were no shares traded, and the closing price was 429.3.

