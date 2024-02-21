CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had an open price of ₹0.0, a close price of ₹423.65, with the highest price reaching ₹434.7 and the lowest at ₹417.05. The market capitalization was at ₹0.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹468.95 and a 52-week low of ₹417.05. The BSE volume was at 0 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.