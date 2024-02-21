Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 423.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 423.65 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had an open price of 0.0, a close price of 423.65, with the highest price reaching 434.7 and the lowest at 417.05. The market capitalization was at 0.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 468.95 and a 52-week low of 417.05. The BSE volume was at 0 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹423.65 on last trading day

On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had a trading volume of 0 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 423.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!