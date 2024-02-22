Hello User
CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today Live Updates : CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Surges in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 22 Feb 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 430.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 433.0 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK opened at 0.0 and closed at 430.05. The high was 436.8 and the low was 417.25. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore with a 52-week high of 468.95 and a 52-week low of 417.05. There were 0 shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Today :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK trading at ₹433.0, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹430.05

The current stock price of CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK is 433.0 with a percent change of 0.69, representing a net change of 2.95.

22 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹430.05 on last trading day

On the last day, CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK had no trading volume on the BSE. The closing price was 430.05.

