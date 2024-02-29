Hello User
CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price went up today, 29 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 399.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 399.1 per share. Investors should monitor CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Stock Price Today

CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK Share Price Today : On the last day, Capital Small Finance Bank's stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 399.1. The stock reached a high of 415.4 and a low of 392.1. The market cap stood at 1797.6469732 crores, with a 52-week high of 468.95 and a 52-week low of 392.1. There were no BSE volume details available for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK share price Live :CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK closed at ₹399.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for CAPITAL SMALL FINANCE BANK on BSE, there were 0 shares traded with a closing price of 399.1.

