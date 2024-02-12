Hello User
Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:21 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -3.05 %. The stock closed at 201.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.65 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Stock Price Today

Castrol India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Castrol India had an open price of 203.55 and a close price of 201.8. The stock reached a high of 205.1 and a low of 195.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 19,520.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208 and the 52-week low is 107.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 350,925 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 12:21 PM IST Castrol India share price NSE Live :Castrol India trading at ₹195.65, down -3.05% from yesterday's ₹201.8

The current stock price of Castrol India is 195.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, reflecting a decrease of 6.15 per share.

12 Feb 2024, 12:21 PM IST Castrol India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Castrol India reached a low of 193.1 and a high of 205.1 on the current day.

12 Feb 2024, 11:50 AM IST Castrol India share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2222
Buy0111
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell1000
12 Feb 2024, 11:45 AM IST Castrol India share price update :Castrol India trading at ₹196.5, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹201.8

The current stock price of Castrol India is 196.5, which represents a decrease of 2.63% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -5.3, indicating a decline in value.

12 Feb 2024, 11:31 AM IST Castrol India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Petronet LNG260.2-10.0-3.7296.15191.6539030.0
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals185.2-4.2-2.22206.8549.232458.13
Castrol India198.45-3.35-1.66208.0107.719629.13
Chennai Petroleum Corporation834.2-59.85-6.69980.0222.912422.19
Rain Industries178.35-5.4-2.94199.9141.055998.73
12 Feb 2024, 11:21 AM IST Castrol India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Castrol India stock is 195.4, while the high price is 205.1.

12 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST Castrol India share price Live :Castrol India closed at ₹201.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Castrol India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 350,925. The closing price of the shares was 201.8.

