Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Stocks Plummet in Trading

Castrol India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Castrol India had an open price of ₹203.55 and a close price of ₹201.8. The stock reached a high of ₹205.1 and a low of ₹195.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19,520.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹208 and the 52-week low is ₹107.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 350,925 shares.
The current stock price of Castrol India is ₹195.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of -3.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, reflecting a decrease of ₹6.15 per share.
The stock price of Castrol India reached a low of ₹193.1 and a high of ₹205.1 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|0
|0
|0
The current stock price of Castrol India is ₹196.5, which represents a decrease of 2.63% from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -5.3, indicating a decline in value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Petronet LNG
|260.2
|-10.0
|-3.7
|296.15
|191.65
|39030.0
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
|185.2
|-4.2
|-2.22
|206.85
|49.2
|32458.13
|Castrol India
|198.45
|-3.35
|-1.66
|208.0
|107.7
|19629.13
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|834.2
|-59.85
|-6.69
|980.0
|222.9
|12422.19
|Rain Industries
|178.35
|-5.4
|-2.94
|199.9
|141.05
|5998.73
The current day's low price of Castrol India stock is ₹195.4, while the high price is ₹205.1.
On the last day of trading for Castrol India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 350,925. The closing price of the shares was ₹201.8.
