Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock plummets amidst market downturn

Castrol India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Castrol India saw an open price of ₹203.55 and a close price of ₹201.8. The stock reached a high of ₹205.1 and a low of ₹192. The market capitalization of the company is ₹19,144.46 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹208 and the 52-week low is ₹107.7. The BSE volume for the day was 708,603 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.22%
|3 Months
|31.82%
|6 Months
|29.87%
|YTD
|7.76%
|1 Year
|62.43%
The current stock price of Castrol India is ₹194.8. It has experienced a 0.65% increase in value, resulting in a net change of ₹1.25.
On the last day of trading for Castrol India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 708,603. The closing price of the shares was ₹201.8.
