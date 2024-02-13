Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock plummets amidst market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -3 %. The stock closed at 193.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.75 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Stock Price Today

Castrol India Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Castrol India saw an open price of 203.55 and a close price of 201.8. The stock reached a high of 205.1 and a low of 192. The market capitalization of the company is 19,144.46 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 208 and the 52-week low is 107.7. The BSE volume for the day was 708,603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:58 AM IST Castrol India Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Castrol India share price update :Castrol India trading at ₹187.75, down -3% from yesterday's ₹193.55

The current stock price of Castrol India is 187.75. It has experienced a percent change of -3, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.8, indicating a decline of 5.8 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Castrol India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.22%
3 Months31.82%
6 Months29.87%
YTD7.76%
1 Year62.43%
13 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST Castrol India share price Today :Castrol India trading at ₹194.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹193.55

The current stock price of Castrol India is 194.8. It has experienced a 0.65% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.25.

13 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Castrol India share price Live :Castrol India closed at ₹201.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Castrol India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 708,603. The closing price of the shares was 201.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!