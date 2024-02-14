Hello User
Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India registers gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 190.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Stock Price Today

Castrol India Share Price Today : Castrol India's stock opened at 193.9 and closed at 193.55 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 195.25 and a low of 186.75. The market capitalization of the company is 18,882.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208, while the 52-week low is 107.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 347,825 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:21 AM IST Castrol India share price Today :Castrol India trading at ₹194, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹190.9

The current stock price of Castrol India is 194. The stock has experienced a 1.62% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.1.

14 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Castrol India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Castrol India stock is 187.15, while the high price is 195.4.

14 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Castrol India Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Castrol India share price update :Castrol India trading at ₹193.05, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹190.9

The stock price of Castrol India increased by 1.13% or 2.15, reaching a price of 193.05.

14 Feb 2024, 09:37 AM IST Castrol India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.68%
3 Months29.11%
6 Months28.06%
YTD6.26%
1 Year59.17%
14 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Castrol India share price Today :Castrol India trading at ₹189, down -1% from yesterday's ₹190.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Castrol India is 189. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in the stock price, and a net change of -1.9, indicating a decrease of 1.9 units in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Castrol India share price Live :Castrol India closed at ₹193.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Castrol India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 347,825. The closing price for the shares was 193.55.

