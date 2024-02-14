Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India registers gains in today's trading session

Castrol India Share Price Today : Castrol India's stock opened at ₹193.9 and closed at ₹193.55 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹195.25 and a low of ₹186.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,882.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹208, while the 52-week low is ₹107.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 347,825 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Castrol India is ₹194. The stock has experienced a 1.62% increase, resulting in a net change of 3.1.
The current day's low price of Castrol India stock is ₹187.15, while the high price is ₹195.4.
The stock price of Castrol India increased by 1.13% or ₹2.15, reaching a price of ₹193.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.68%
|3 Months
|29.11%
|6 Months
|28.06%
|YTD
|6.26%
|1 Year
|59.17%
As of the current data, the stock price of Castrol India is ₹189. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in the stock price, and a net change of -1.9, indicating a decrease of 1.9 units in the stock price.
