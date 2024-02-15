Hello User
Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 2.78 %. The stock closed at 190.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.2 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Stock Price Today

Castrol India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Castrol India was 189, while the close price was 190.9. The stock had a high of 198 and a low of 187.15. The market capitalization of the company is 19,406.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 208, and the 52-week low is 107.7. The BSE volume for the day was 142,207 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Castrol India share price Today :Castrol India trading at ₹196.2, up 2.78% from yesterday's ₹190.9

The current stock price of Castrol India is 196.2, which represents a 2.78% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 5.3.

15 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST Castrol India share price Live :Castrol India closed at ₹190.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Castrol India on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 142,207. The closing price for the stock was 190.9.

