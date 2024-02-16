Hello User
Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 198.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 200.25 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Stock Price Today

Castrol India Share Price Today : Castrol India's stock opened at 198.2 and closed at 196.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 203.8 and a low of 197.8. The market capitalization of Castrol India is 19,653.86 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 208 and 107.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 155,084 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Castrol India share price Today :Castrol India trading at ₹200.25, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹198.7

The current stock price of Castrol India is 200.25 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 1.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.78% and the net change in the stock price is 1.55.

16 Feb 2024, 08:16 AM IST Castrol India share price Live :Castrol India closed at ₹196.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Castrol India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 155,084. The closing price for the day was 196.95.

