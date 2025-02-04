Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹186.15 and closed lower at ₹176.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹193.75 and a low of ₹183.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹17,545.05 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹162.80. The trading volume on BSE was 822,372 shares.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India share price is at ₹186.60 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹186.19. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Castrol India has surged to 845.70% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹186.20, reflecting a rise of 5.41%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 191.95 and 184.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 184.45 and selling near hourly resistance 191.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|187.48
|Support 1
|183.68
|Resistance 2
|189.42
|Support 2
|181.82
|Resistance 3
|191.28
|Support 3
|179.88
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹193.75 & ₹183.70 yesterday to end at ₹185.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.