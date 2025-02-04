Hello User
Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:15 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 5.63 %. The stock closed at 176.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.60 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 186.15 and closed lower at 176.65, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 193.75 and a low of 183.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 17,545.05 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 284.40 and a low of 162.80. The trading volume on BSE was 822,372 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:15 PM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India trading at ₹186.60, up 5.63% from yesterday's ₹176.65

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India share price is at 186.60 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 186.19. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

04 Feb 2025, 11:49 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 845.70% higher than yesterday

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Castrol India has surged to 845.70% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 186.20, reflecting a rise of 5.41%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a potential for sustained upward movement, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.

04 Feb 2025, 11:36 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 191.95 and 184.45 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 184.45 and selling near hourly resistance 191.95 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1187.48Support 1183.68
Resistance 2189.42Support 2181.82
Resistance 3191.28Support 3179.88
04 Feb 2025, 11:21 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹176.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 193.75 & 183.70 yesterday to end at 185.30. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

