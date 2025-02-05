Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 6.40 %. The stock closed at 176.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 187.95 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 186.15 and closed lower at 176.65. The stock reached a high of 193.75 and a low of 183.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 17,455.04 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 284.40, while the 52-week low is 162.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,112,021 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹176.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 193.75 & 183.70 yesterday to end at 187.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.