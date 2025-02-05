Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹186.15 and closed lower at ₹176.65. The stock reached a high of ₹193.75 and a low of ₹183.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹17,455.04 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹284.40, while the 52-week low is ₹162.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,112,021 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹176.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹193.75 & ₹183.70 yesterday to end at ₹187.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.