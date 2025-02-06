Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹188.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹187.95. The stock reached a high of ₹200.95 and a low of ₹187.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹19,184.24 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹162.80. A total of 935,173 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 21.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 339.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 935 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹200.95 & ₹187.50 yesterday to end at ₹194.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.