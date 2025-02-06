Hello User
Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2025, by 3.30 %. The stock closed at 187.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194.15 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 188.35 and closed slightly lower at 187.95. The stock reached a high of 200.95 and a low of 187.50 during the session. With a market capitalization of 19,184.24 crore, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 284.40 and a low of 162.80. A total of 935,173 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 08:34 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 235.0, 21.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold1222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.00111
06 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4324 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 339.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 935 k.

06 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹187.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 200.95 & 187.50 yesterday to end at 194.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

