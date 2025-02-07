Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹195.95 and closed lower at ₹194.15, reflecting a decline in share price. The stock reached a high of ₹214.80 and a low of ₹193.95 during the session. The market capitalization stands at ₹20,850.70 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹162.80. The BSE volume recorded was 1,554,006 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|215.14
|Support 1
|198.91
|Resistance 2
|220.77
|Support 2
|188.31
|Resistance 3
|231.37
|Support 3
|182.68
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 11.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 564.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 41 mn & BSE volume was 1554 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹214.80 & ₹193.95 yesterday to end at ₹210.80. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.