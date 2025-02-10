Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹212.35 and closed at ₹210.80, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹213.60 and a low of ₹206.30 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹20,736.95 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹284.40 and low of ₹162.80. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 918,018 shares.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|213.68
|Support 1
|206.18
|Resistance 2
|217.47
|Support 2
|202.47
|Resistance 3
|221.18
|Support 3
|198.68
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 12.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 158.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 918 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹213.60 & ₹206.30 yesterday to end at ₹209.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.