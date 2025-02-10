Hello User
Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went down today, 10 Feb 2025, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 210.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 209.65 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 212.35 and closed at 210.80, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 213.60 and a low of 206.30 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 20,736.95 crore, the stock's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of 284.40 and low of 162.80. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 918,018 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1213.68Support 1206.18
Resistance 2217.47Support 2202.47
Resistance 3221.18Support 3198.68
10 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 235.0, 12.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2111
    Buy10.000.000.00
    Hold1222
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.00111
10 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7224 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 158.16% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 918 k.

10 Feb 2025, 08:05 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹210.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 213.60 & 206.30 yesterday to end at 209.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

