Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹209.25 and closed slightly higher at ₹209.65. The stock reached a high of ₹215.60 and a low of ₹206.90 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹20,775.10 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹162.80, with a trading volume of 550,853 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 128.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 550 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹215.60 & ₹206.90 yesterday to end at ₹210.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.