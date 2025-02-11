Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went up today, 11 Feb 2025, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 209.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 210.25 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 209.25 and closed slightly higher at 209.65. The stock reached a high of 215.60 and a low of 206.90 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 20,775.10 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 284.40 and a low of 162.80, with a trading volume of 550,853 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8079 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 128.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 550 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹209.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 215.60 & 206.90 yesterday to end at 210.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.