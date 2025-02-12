Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹210.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹210.25. The stock reached a high of ₹213.70 and a low of ₹206.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹20,468.79 crore, the stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹162.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 245,617 shares for the day.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Castrol India has decreased by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹207.05. Over the past year, the price of Castrol India shares has increased by 6.44%, reaching ₹207.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23,071.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.11%
|3 Months
|3.56%
|6 Months
|-18.13%
|YTD
|6.27%
|1 Year
|6.44%
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|212.08
|Support 1
|204.44
|Resistance 2
|216.73
|Support 2
|201.45
|Resistance 3
|219.72
|Support 3
|196.8
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 13.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 245 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹213.70 & ₹206.25 yesterday to end at ₹207.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.