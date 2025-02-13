Explore
Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 207.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 207 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates
Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 207.55 and closed slightly lower at 207.15. The stock reached a high of 211.10 and a low of 203.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 20,453.97 crore, Castrol India has a 52-week high of 284.40 and a 52-week low of 162.80. The BSE volume for the day was 293,698 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:16:24 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India's share price has increased by 1.28%, currently trading at 210.00. Over the past year, the price of Castrol India shares has risen by 6.44%, also reaching 210.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.11%
3 Months3.56%
6 Months-18.13%
YTD6.27%
1 Year6.44%
13 Feb 2025, 08:45:00 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1210.99Support 1203.84
Resistance 2214.57Support 2200.27
Resistance 3218.14Support 3196.69
13 Feb 2025, 08:33:16 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 235.0, 13.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
13 Feb 2025, 08:18:38 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8890 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 293 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:03:00 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹207.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 211.10 & 203.95 yesterday to end at 207. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

