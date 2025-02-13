Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹207.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹207.15. The stock reached a high of ₹211.10 and a low of ₹203.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹20,453.97 crore, Castrol India has a 52-week high of ₹284.40 and a 52-week low of ₹162.80. The BSE volume for the day was 293,698 shares traded.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India's share price has increased by 1.28%, currently trading at ₹210.00. Over the past year, the price of Castrol India shares has risen by 6.44%, also reaching ₹210.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.11%
|3 Months
|3.56%
|6 Months
|-18.13%
|YTD
|6.27%
|1 Year
|6.44%
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|210.99
|Support 1
|203.84
|Resistance 2
|214.57
|Support 2
|200.27
|Resistance 3
|218.14
|Support 3
|196.69
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 13.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.4% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 293 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹211.10 & ₹203.95 yesterday to end at ₹207. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.