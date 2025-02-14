Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2025, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 207.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.65 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 208.40 and closed at 207.35, with a high of 213.40 and a low of 205.70. The company's market capitalization stands at 20,419.38 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 284.40 and a low of 162.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 446,828 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1211.57Support 1204.2
Resistance 2216.18Support 2201.44
Resistance 3218.94Support 3196.83
14 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 235.0, 13.72% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
14 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9388 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 446 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹207.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 213.40 & 205.70 yesterday to end at 206.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.