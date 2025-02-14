Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹208.40 and closed at ₹207.35, with a high of ₹213.40 and a low of ₹205.70. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹20,419.38 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹284.40 and a low of ₹162.80. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 446,828 shares for the day.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|211.57
|Support 1
|204.2
|Resistance 2
|216.18
|Support 2
|201.44
|Resistance 3
|218.94
|Support 3
|196.83
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 13.72% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 446 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹213.40 & ₹205.70 yesterday to end at ₹206.65. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.