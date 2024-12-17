Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹209 and closed slightly lower at ₹208.4. The stock reached a high of ₹210.1 and a low of ₹208. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹20,617.27 crore. Over the past year, Castrol India has seen a 52-week high of ₹284.4 and a low of ₹143.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 35,718 shares for the day.
Castrol India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Castrol India share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|214.98
|10 Days
|215.16
|20 Days
|204.72
|50 Days
|211.18
|100 Days
|234.47
|300 Days
|220.79
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India share price is at ₹208.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹206.93 and ₹211.71 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹206.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 211.71 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Castrol India's trading volume has decreased by 61.74% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹208.4, showing no change. Trading volume is a crucial factor, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 209.87 and 207.77 in the last hour. Traders might evaluate rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing close to the hourly support level of 207.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 209.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|209.45
|Support 1
|208.0
|Resistance 2
|210.3
|Support 2
|207.4
|Resistance 3
|210.9
|Support 3
|206.55
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹210.1 & ₹208 yesterday to end at ₹209.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend