Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Faces Downturn in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:23 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 208.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.25 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 209 and closed slightly lower at 208.4. The stock reached a high of 210.1 and a low of 208. The company's market capitalization stands at 20,617.27 crore. Over the past year, Castrol India has seen a 52-week high of 284.4 and a low of 143.35. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 35,718 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 12:23 PM IST Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Castrol India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Castrol India share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

17 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days214.98
10 Days215.16
20 Days204.72
50 Days211.18
100 Days234.47
300 Days220.79
17 Dec 2024, 12:14 PM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India trading at ₹208.25, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹208.4

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India share price is at 208.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 206.93 and 211.71 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 206.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 211.71 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 11:51 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -61.74% lower than yesterday

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Castrol India's trading volume has decreased by 61.74% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 208.4, showing no change. Trading volume is a crucial factor, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

17 Dec 2024, 11:38 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 209.87 and 207.77 in the last hour. Traders might evaluate rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing close to the hourly support level of 207.77 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 209.87. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1209.45Support 1208.0
Resistance 2210.3Support 2207.4
Resistance 3210.9Support 3206.55
17 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹208.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 210.1 & 208 yesterday to end at 209.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

