Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹207.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹206.65. The stock reached a high of ₹208.80 and a low of ₹194.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹19,401.63 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹284.40 and above its low of ₹162.80. The BSE volume was recorded at 428,289 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|204.97
|Support 1
|190.97
|Resistance 2
|213.83
|Support 2
|185.83
|Resistance 3
|218.97
|Support 3
|176.97
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹235.0, 19.68% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹200.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 428 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹208.80 & ₹194.75 yesterday to end at ₹196.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend