Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -4.98 %. The stock closed at 206.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 196.35 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 207.05 and closed slightly lower at 206.65. The stock reached a high of 208.80 and a low of 194.75 during the session. With a market capitalization of 19,401.63 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of 284.40 and above its low of 162.80. The BSE volume was recorded at 428,289 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1204.97Support 1190.97
Resistance 2213.83Support 2185.83
Resistance 3218.97Support 3176.97
17 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 235.0, 19.68% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
17 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9586 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 428 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹206.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 208.80 & 194.75 yesterday to end at 196.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.