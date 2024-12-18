Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Sees Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES

5 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:02 PM IST

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 206.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.8 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.