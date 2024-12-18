Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Sees Negative Trading Day

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at ₹209 and closed slightly lower at ₹208.4. The stock reached a high of ₹210.1 and a low of ₹206 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹20,454.06 crore, the company's shares have seen significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹284.4 and a low of ₹143.35. The BSE volume for the day was 75,303 shares.
Castrol India Live Updates: Today, Castrol India stock recorded a low of ₹201.75 and a high of ₹206.65. The trading session reflects a price range indicating some volatility, with investors observing the stock's movement within this span throughout the day.
Castrol India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Castrol India has decreased by 50.61% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹202.15, reflecting a decline of 2.11%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal potential further declines.
Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India reached a high of 204.75 and a low of 203.2 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock experienced a decline below all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate possible shorting opportunities.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|204.23
|Support 1
|202.68
|Resistance 2
|205.27
|Support 2
|202.17
|Resistance 3
|205.78
|Support 3
|201.13
Castrol India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Castrol India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|214.98
|10 Days
|215.16
|20 Days
|204.72
|50 Days
|211.18
|100 Days
|234.47
|300 Days
|220.83
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Castrol India has broken the first support of ₹205.56 & second support of ₹204.35 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹202.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹202.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 206.32 and 203.42 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 203.42 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 206.32.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Castrol India's trading volume has decreased by 54.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹204.2, reflecting a decline of 1.11%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Castrol India has broken the first support of ₹205.56 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹204.35. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹204.35 then there can be further negative price movement.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India's share price has dropped by 1.09% today, now trading at ₹204.25, in line with its peers. Companies like Petronet LNG, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, and Rain Industries are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.42% and 0.54%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Petronet LNG
|336.9
|-3.35
|-0.98
|384.9
|205.25
|50535.0
|Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals
|145.0
|-1.4
|-0.96
|289.25
|118.4
|25412.68
|Castrol India
|204.25
|-2.25
|-1.09
|284.4
|143.35
|20202.82
|Chennai Petroleum Corporation
|574.9
|-11.3
|-1.93
|1274.0
|565.65
|8560.92
|Rain Industries
|182.5
|-3.55
|-1.91
|219.65
|130.2
|6138.31
Castrol India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹236.0, 15.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹190.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Castrol India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Castrol India's trading volume has decreased by 47.71% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹205.15, reflecting a decline of 0.65%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price drop with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India touched a high of 206.65 & a low of 203.75 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|206.32
|Support 1
|203.42
|Resistance 2
|207.93
|Support 2
|202.13
|Resistance 3
|209.22
|Support 3
|200.52
Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India's share price has dropped by 1.07% today, trading at ₹204.3, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Petronet LNG, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, and Rain Industries are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved down by 0.1% and 0.29%, respectively.
Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India share price is at ₹205.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹205.56 and ₹209.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹205.56 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 209.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India's share price has decreased by 0.53%, currently trading at ₹205.40. Over the past year, the stock has seen a price increase of 40.10%, reaching ₹205.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,297.95 during the same one-year period. Please note that my training data is up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.81%
|3 Months
|-16.38%
|6 Months
|2.01%
|YTD
|15.04%
|1 Year
|40.1%
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|209.12
|Support 1
|205.56
|Resistance 2
|211.47
|Support 2
|204.35
|Resistance 3
|212.68
|Support 3
|202.0
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1804 k & BSE volume was 75 k.
Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹210.1 & ₹206 yesterday to end at ₹206.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend