Castrol India share price Today Live Updates : Castrol India Sees Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:02 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 206.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.8 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 209 and closed slightly lower at 208.4. The stock reached a high of 210.1 and a low of 206 during the session. With a market capitalization of 20,454.06 crore, the company's shares have seen significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of 284.4 and a low of 143.35. The BSE volume for the day was 75,303 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:02 PM IST Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India share price live: Today's Price range

Castrol India Live Updates: Today, Castrol India stock recorded a low of 201.75 and a high of 206.65. The trading session reflects a price range indicating some volatility, with investors observing the stock's movement within this span throughout the day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:51 PM IST Castrol India Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -50.61% lower than yesterday

Castrol India Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Castrol India has decreased by 50.61% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 202.15, reflecting a decline of 2.11%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume may signal potential further declines.

18 Dec 2024, 12:36 PM IST Castrol India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India reached a high of 204.75 and a low of 203.2 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock experienced a decline below all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders may want to evaluate possible shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1204.23Support 1202.68
Resistance 2205.27Support 2202.17
Resistance 3205.78Support 3201.13
18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Castrol India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Castrol India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:24 PM IST Castrol India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days214.98
10 Days215.16
20 Days204.72
50 Days211.18
100 Days234.47
300 Days220.83
18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India trading at ₹203.8, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹206.5

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Castrol India has broken the first support of 205.56 & second support of 204.35 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 202.0. If the stock price breaks the final support of 202.0 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Dec 2024, 11:58 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 206.32 and 203.42 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 203.42 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 206.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1205.5Support 1204.25
Resistance 2206.1Support 2203.6
Resistance 3206.75Support 3203.0
18 Dec 2024, 11:52 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -54.78% lower than yesterday

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Castrol India's trading volume has decreased by 54.78% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 204.2, reflecting a decline of 1.11%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by increased volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 11:25 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India trading at ₹204.45, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹206.5

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Castrol India has broken the first support of 205.56 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 204.35. If the stock price breaks the second support of 204.35 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:12 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India's share price has dropped by 1.09% today, now trading at 204.25, in line with its peers. Companies like Petronet LNG, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, and Rain Industries are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.42% and 0.54%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Petronet LNG336.9-3.35-0.98384.9205.2550535.0
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals145.0-1.4-0.96289.25118.425412.68
Castrol India204.25-2.25-1.09284.4143.3520202.82
Chennai Petroleum Corporation574.9-11.3-1.931274.0565.658560.92
Rain Industries182.5-3.55-1.91219.65130.26138.31
18 Dec 2024, 11:06 AM IST Castrol India Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Castrol India Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 236.0, 15.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 190.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 10:48 AM IST Castrol India Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -47.71% lower than yesterday

Castrol India Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Castrol India's trading volume has decreased by 47.71% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 205.15, reflecting a decline of 0.65%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price changes is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price drop with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:34 AM IST Castrol India Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India touched a high of 206.65 & a low of 203.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1206.32Support 1203.42
Resistance 2207.93Support 2202.13
Resistance 3209.22Support 3200.52
18 Dec 2024, 09:58 AM IST Castrol India Live Updates: Stock Peers

Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India's share price has dropped by 1.07% today, trading at 204.3, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Petronet LNG, Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, and Rain Industries are also experiencing declines today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved down by 0.1% and 0.29%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Petronet LNG335.65-4.6-1.35384.9205.2550347.5
Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals144.75-1.65-1.13289.25118.425368.87
Castrol India204.3-2.2-1.07284.4143.3520207.77
Chennai Petroleum Corporation574.35-11.85-2.021274.0565.658552.73
Rain Industries182.7-3.35-1.8219.65130.26145.04
18 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India trading at ₹205.65, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹206.5

Castrol India Live Updates: Castrol India share price is at 205.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 205.56 and 209.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 205.56 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 209.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:23 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India's share price has decreased by 0.53%, currently trading at 205.40. Over the past year, the stock has seen a price increase of 40.10%, reaching 205.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,297.95 during the same one-year period. Please note that my training data is up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.81%
3 Months-16.38%
6 Months2.01%
YTD15.04%
1 Year40.1%
18 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1209.12Support 1205.56
Resistance 2211.47Support 2204.35
Resistance 3212.68Support 3202.0
18 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 1879 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5693 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1804 k & BSE volume was 75 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹208.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 210.1 & 206 yesterday to end at 206.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

