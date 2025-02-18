Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 18 2025 09:20:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.50 -0.63%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 309.50 1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 684.80 -0.25%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,674.05 -0.09%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 722.70 -0.73%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Castrol India Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : Castrol India stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 6.19 %. The stock closed at 196.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 208.50 per share. Investors should monitor Castrol India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Castrol India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates

Castrol India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Castrol India opened at 196.50 and closed slightly lower at 196.35. The stock experienced a high of 209.55 and a low of 194.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 20,602.18 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 284.40 and a low of 162.80. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 223,466 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:20:29 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Castrol India has decreased by 0.67%, currently trading at 207.10. Over the past year, Castrol India's shares have experienced a slight gain of 0.20%, also at 207.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.11%
3 Months11.75%
6 Months-17.87%
YTD5.42%
1 Year0.2%
18 Feb 2025, 08:48:12 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Castrol India on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1214.61Support 1199.11
Resistance 2219.8Support 2188.8
Resistance 3230.11Support 3183.61
18 Feb 2025, 08:32:45 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 235.0, 12.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 200.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2211
    Buy110.000.00
    Hold1122
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.0011
18 Feb 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9967 k

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 223 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:00:17 AM IST

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: Castrol India closed at ₹196.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Castrol India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 209.55 & 194.05 yesterday to end at 208.50. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue